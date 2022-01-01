AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KREF stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 540.30, a current ratio of 540.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 80.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KREF shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

