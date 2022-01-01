AE Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hayward by 654.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hayward by 1,791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hayward alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $26.23 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.36 million. Hayward’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rick Roetken sold 5,800 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $128,354.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 13,483 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $380,759.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 656,397 shares of company stock valued at $15,449,965.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.