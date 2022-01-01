AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,626 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 39.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Crown by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Crown by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 30.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Crown by 1.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 20.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.79.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $110.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.65 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

