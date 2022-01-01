Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Brokerages expect that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will report sales of $260,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. Aethlon Medical reported sales of $630,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full-year sales of $1.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $410,000.00 to $2.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 954.60% and a negative return on equity of 51.55%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the second quarter worth $96,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the second quarter worth $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aethlon Medical by 32.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 33,330 shares in the last quarter. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $1.86 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

