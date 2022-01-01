Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Million

Brokerages expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to announce $2.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 million and the highest is $3.00 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year sales of $9.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $34.42 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03).

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

AEVA traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,695,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,643. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.08. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

