AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $19,818.00

AFEN Blockchain (CURRENCY:AFEN) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, AFEN Blockchain has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AFEN Blockchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AFEN Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $690,585.56 and $19,818.00 worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00058374 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,717.41 or 0.07777290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00074434 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,639.66 or 0.99668130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00053525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007739 BTC.

AFEN Blockchain Profile

AFEN Blockchain’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,865,359 coins. AFEN Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @afenblockchain

AFEN Blockchain Coin Trading

