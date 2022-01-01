Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,348,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,566,277,000 after purchasing an additional 232,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,205,963,000 after acquiring an additional 628,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,218,508,000 after acquiring an additional 571,313 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,015,000 after acquiring an additional 94,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.24.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $304.26 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

