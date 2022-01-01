AirSwap (AST) Reaches Market Cap of $39.05 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One AirSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000548 BTC on popular exchanges. AirSwap has a market cap of $39.05 million and approximately $653,687.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AirSwap has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00042984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005267 BTC.

AirSwap Coin Profile

AirSwap (AST) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

