Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $15,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,395,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $652,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $118.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.11.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

