Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Gap Down to $23.89

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.89, but opened at $23.17. Alkermes shares last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 1,545 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALKS shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alkermes by 527.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

