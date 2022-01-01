Alleghany Corp DE Has $112.50 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Alleghany Corp DE increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,011,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,800 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 3.5% of Alleghany Corp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alleghany Corp DE’s holdings in Comcast were worth $112,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.0% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $743,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 106.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 11,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $50.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

