Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 113.06 and a beta of 1.18. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $38.28.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 8,625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $260,906,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 41,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $1,312,281.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,198,575 shares of company stock valued at $279,196,212. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,086 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 19.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,802,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,518,000 after acquiring an additional 618,266 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,267,000 after acquiring an additional 952,511 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,640,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,364,000 after acquiring an additional 165,689 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 22.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,855,000 after acquiring an additional 620,572 shares during the period. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.