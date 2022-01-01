Allen Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert A. Mcdonald bought 20,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $150,079.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Quotient Technology stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.61 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $135.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

