Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $600.39 Million

Equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will post sales of $600.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $609.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $590.36 million. Allison Transmission reported sales of $535.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut purchased 5,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 75.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 99.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 71.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.35. 1,445,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,938. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.08. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $46.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 21.71%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

