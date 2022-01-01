Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Trading Down 2.7%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)’s share price dropped 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.55 and last traded at $57.75. Approximately 448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 247,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.35.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.74.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $1,572,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $5,608,000. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.