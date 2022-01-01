Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Trading Down 2.7%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)’s share price dropped 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.55 and last traded at $57.75. Approximately 448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 247,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.74.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $648.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $1,572,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $5,608,000. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

