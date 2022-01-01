Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.3% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,893.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,925.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,799.57. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total transaction of $8,127,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,798.28, for a total transaction of $38,865,310.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,173 shares of company stock valued at $447,749,927 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

