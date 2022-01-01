Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $116,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price target (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.31.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,897.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,914.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2,770.90. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,696.10 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

