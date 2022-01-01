Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 3.2% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 261,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WGO shares. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $74.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.54. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.63 and a 1 year high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 7.63%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

