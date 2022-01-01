Amalgamated Bank Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIN. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIN opened at $88.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.36. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $445,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,728. 5.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

