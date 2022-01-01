Amalgamated Bank Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 14.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,505 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 93.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 60,640 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 62.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 478,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,187,000 after buying an additional 183,511 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,174 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,764 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,285,000 after purchasing an additional 358,205 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $115.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.74. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $178.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,305 shares of company stock worth $501,107. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.96.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

