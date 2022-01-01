Amalgamated Bank Sells 6,307 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,307 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,938,000 after buying an additional 253,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,524,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,799,000 after buying an additional 105,072 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 23.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,984,000 after buying an additional 521,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,166,000 after purchasing an additional 408,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,131,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,871,000 after purchasing an additional 46,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GO opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of -0.29. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $46.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $768.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.21 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $56,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GO shares. TheStreet cut Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

