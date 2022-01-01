Amalgamated Bank Sells 669 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Avista by 18.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the third quarter worth about $1,687,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the third quarter worth about $496,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 3.5% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Avista by 6.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of AVA opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.37. Avista Co. has a one year low of $36.68 and a one year high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Avista’s payout ratio is 75.45%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

