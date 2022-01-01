Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Integer by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Integer in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Integer by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Integer by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR opened at $85.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.54. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $305.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.23 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Integer’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $611,164.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ITGR. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

