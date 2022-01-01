AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

In other AMC Entertainment news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 12,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $353,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 79,087 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $2,813,915.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,297,401 shares of company stock valued at $48,226,521 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,258,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,380,000 after acquiring an additional 559,275 shares in the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.28. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.