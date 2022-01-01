Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives $89.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of AEE stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $89.01. The stock had a trading volume of 726,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,771. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32. Ameren has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.92.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.59%.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at about $433,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at about $556,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

