American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Acquires $439,839.36 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 12,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.48 per share, for a total transaction of $439,839.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $37.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $40.83.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.
About American Assets Trust
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
