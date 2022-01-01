American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Acquires $439,839.36 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 12,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.48 per share, for a total transaction of $439,839.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $37.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.69%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

