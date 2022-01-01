American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

ACC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.57.

ACC opened at $57.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 440.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.21 and its 200-day moving average is $51.24. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,446.15%.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.