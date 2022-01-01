Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CEO James M. Cracchiolo Sells 23,990 Shares

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $301.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $300.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.96. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.71 and a 52 week high of $312.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on AMP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.90.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.
About Ameriprise Financial
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
