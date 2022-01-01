Analysts Anticipate BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.39 Billion

Brokerages expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will announce sales of $4.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.19 billion and the highest is $4.58 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted sales of $3.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year sales of $16.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.50 billion to $17.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.23 billion to $18.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BJ. Bank of America downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $66.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $74.09. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.02.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,569. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

