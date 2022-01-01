Analysts Anticipate MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.20 Million

Analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to report sales of $48.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.00 million. MidWestOne Financial Group reported sales of $49.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year sales of $198.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $196.10 million to $201.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $198.75 million, with estimates ranging from $197.10 million to $200.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.45 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 32.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.52. The company has a market capitalization of $507.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 72.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

