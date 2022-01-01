Analysts Anticipate Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $585.37 Million

Brokerages expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to post sales of $585.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $536.30 million and the highest is $679.00 million. Norwegian Cruise Line reported sales of $9.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,010.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year sales of $763.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $696.80 million to $839.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The business had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on NCLH. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

NCLH stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $20.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,800,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,400,355. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.17. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

