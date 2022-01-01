Analysts Anticipate RH (NYSE:RH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $928.82 Million

Analysts expect that RH (NYSE:RH) will post sales of $928.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for RH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $918.26 million to $940.89 million. RH reported sales of $812.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full year sales of $3.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RH. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.73.

RH stock opened at $535.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $601.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $653.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. RH has a 52 week low of $411.88 and a 52 week high of $744.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 17.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of RH by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC increased its stake in RH by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

