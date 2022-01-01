Analysts Anticipate The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will report $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Clorox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.15. Clorox reported earnings of $2.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clorox will report full year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $7.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. Clorox’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.50.

Shares of CLX traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.36. 655,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,842. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.97. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.19. Clorox has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.10%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 3.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 28,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.6% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 275.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 61.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

