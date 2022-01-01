Analysts Expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.31 Million

Brokerages expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to post sales of $6.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.79 million and the highest is $16.67 million. Bicycle Therapeutics reported sales of $3.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year sales of $14.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.71 million to $24.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $23.96 million, with estimates ranging from $7.14 million to $77.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCYC. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.09.

NASDAQ:BCYC traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,566. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.06 and a beta of -0.28. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.86.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $277,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,217 shares of company stock worth $3,093,708 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $3,826,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,942,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $3,834,000. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

