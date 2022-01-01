Analysts Expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.15 Million

Analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will post $66.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.50 million and the highest is $66.80 million. Origin Bancorp reported sales of $67.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $272.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $271.40 million to $274.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $263.39 million, with estimates ranging from $263.00 million to $263.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $68.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on OBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,013,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,914,000 after acquiring an additional 28,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after acquiring an additional 24,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 279,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 23,558 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 37,690 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OBNK traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $42.92. The company had a trading volume of 18,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.56%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.