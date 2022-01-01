Analysts Expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.66. Walt Disney reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $4.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $6.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.89. 6,405,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,249,106. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.26 and a 200 day moving average of $170.26. The firm has a market cap of $281.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

