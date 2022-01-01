Analysts Set Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Price Target at C$19.07

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.07.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAS. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities cut shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. CIBC cut shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of Cascades stock traded up C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 155,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,524. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.09. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$12.82 and a 1 year high of C$18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.94.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1,000.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.