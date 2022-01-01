Analyzing Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) & Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) and Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Thryv alerts:

85.4% of Thryv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of Fluent shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Thryv shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Fluent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Thryv and Fluent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thryv 18.49% 88.76% 16.00% Fluent -4.40% -6.48% -4.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Thryv and Fluent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thryv 0 0 5 0 3.00 Fluent 0 1 1 0 2.50

Thryv presently has a consensus price target of $42.71, indicating a potential upside of 3.84%. Fluent has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 151.26%. Given Fluent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fluent is more favorable than Thryv.

Volatility and Risk

Thryv has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluent has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thryv and Fluent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thryv $1.11 billion 1.26 $149.22 million $5.99 6.87 Fluent $310.72 million 0.51 $2.21 million ($0.17) -11.71

Thryv has higher revenue and earnings than Fluent. Fluent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thryv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Thryv beats Fluent on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH. The Marketing Services segment provides print and digital solutions, including the company's print yellow pages; internet yellow pages, such as yellowpages.com, superpages.com, and dexknows.com; search engine marketing solutions; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence, and video and SEO tools. The Thryv International segment provides digital marketing and directory services. The company was formerly known as Dex Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Thryv Holdings, Inc. in July 2019. Thryv Holdings, Inc. is based in DFW Airport, Texas.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.