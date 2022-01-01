Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix stock opened at $58.76 on Thursday. Anterix has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $66.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,017.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Anterix will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anterix news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $61,774.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,380,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $164,058. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Anterix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Anterix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Anterix by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Anterix by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Anterix by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anterix (ATEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.