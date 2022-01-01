Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Holdings Trimmed by Bowie Capital Management LLC

Bowie Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 24.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,838 shares during the period. AON makes up approximately 4.7% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $44,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in AON by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in AON by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $300.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.33. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $200.65 and a 52 week high of $326.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their target price on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.89.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

