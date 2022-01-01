AppCoins (APPC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $818,564.00

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 1st. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $6.37 million and $818,564.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded down 27% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00042865 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005253 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,296,475 coins and its circulating supply is 244,296,474 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

