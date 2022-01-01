ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.55

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.55 and traded as high as C$11.52. ARC Resources shares last traded at C$11.50, with a volume of 1,042,302 shares trading hands.

ARX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of ARC Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.37.

The firm has a market cap of C$8.10 billion and a PE ratio of 27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.55.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.34). The business had revenue of C$1.58 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 1.8600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 58.16%.

About ARC Resources (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

