Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will announce $31.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.99 million and the lowest is $29.20 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $21.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year sales of $107.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.30 million to $110.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $144.04 million, with estimates ranging from $138.58 million to $150.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.99 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASC shares. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Maple Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 234,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 14.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 998,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 123,300 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter valued at about $394,000. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.38. 78,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $5.43.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

