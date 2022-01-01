Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.72

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.72 and traded as high as $17.09. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $16.83, with a volume of 7,628 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $59.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CM Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.