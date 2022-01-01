Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Artesian Resources Corporation operates as the parent holding company of Artesian Water Company, Inc a regulated public water utility. Artesian Water provides water utility service to customers with in its established service territory in portions of New Castle County, Delaware. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

ARTNA opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Artesian Resources has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.78 million, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.05.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $24.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Artesian Resources will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Artesian Resources news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $201,067.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Artesian Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

