Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASAN. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

NYSE:ASAN traded down $2.02 on Friday, reaching $74.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,707,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,531. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.16. Asana has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $1,511,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.19 per share, with a total value of $20,047,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,003,733 shares of company stock valued at $234,990,782 and have sold 94,960 shares valued at $10,897,688. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

