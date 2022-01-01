ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ASE Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KGI Securities cut ASE Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ASE Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASE Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.43.

ASE Technology stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. ASE Technology has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASX. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 48.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,367 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 90.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 299,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 141,863 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 23.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 17.6% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

