Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 776 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,092,000 after purchasing an additional 57,502 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 434,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,572,000 after purchasing an additional 47,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $429,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $417,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CEVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Shares of CEVA opened at $43.24 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.40 million, a P/E ratio of -332.62, a PEG ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average of $45.09.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

