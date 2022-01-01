Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 22.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,139,000 after buying an additional 40,231 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 498.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 27,535 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 74.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 141.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after buying an additional 210,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $3,876,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $85,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,862 shares of company stock worth $12,686,514. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSCC. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

LSCC opened at $77.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.61. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $37.38 and a one year high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

