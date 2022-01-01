Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 86,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,118.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $114,000. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $5.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $328.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.84. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

